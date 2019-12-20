Trust cartoonist and illustrator Paul Fernandes to have a unique takes on a fast-paced city like Mumbai that has it's own quirks that we might miss in our everyday lives, but often give us something to think about. These watercolour prints illustrate Mumbai in all of its essence, especially the old Bombay that thrived on its simple life.

You will majorly find a lot of illustrations on vintage Mumbai (including Gateway of India, the iconic Eros Cinema or Flora Fountain and more). These illustrations are a way of the forgotten city life, with their old names and simpler times. It’s almost like one is taking a walk down the streets of old Mumbai.

The vibrancy of the city is captured in its quirkiest form in the entire series on Mumbai. The wall art is priced at INR 3,500 and upwards. They also sell reasonably priced gift-worthy items such as posters, tiny city bookmarks, and cute totebags. These illustrations are very affordable and perfect if you're on the lookout for a wall hanging for your living room or your bedroom wall.

We fell in love with the Aamchi Mumbai poster (INR 350) that depicts the chaos at Flora Fountain. Find cycles, BEST buses, hawkers, pedestrians trying to cross the road and even a politician in the background campaigning for votes. Then there is Heritage Mumbai featuring the iconic colonial buildings of South Bombay like the gorgeous Rhythm House in Kala Ghoda, Crawford Market, V.T Station (now renamed to C.S.T station), or the likes of age old restaurants like the Lucky Restaurant all priced at INR 650.