Tired Of Coming To A Messy Home? Getting Clean & Organised Is Just A Button Away

This app is suitable for those either living alone and are lazy at doing their daily chores. So, chorganizer is here to help you keep your chores organised. Here'show it works. Simply add your daily chores - like mopping, vacuum, laundry, cleaning utensils etc - and enter details like 'when, where and what'. Depending on the details you've filled in, the app will prioritize your chores and list it accordingly. And once done with the chore, simply check it off and it will move down on your list.



What we love: Colour coordination and cute icons (different colour and icon for each chore), really really simple to use.



Available on: IOS and Android