Apsara Has Now Opened In Lalbaug!

Are you found of Paani puri? or are you found of Chai? Have you ever imagined, what if these dishes are served to you in the form of ice cream? (Mainey Bhi Nai Socha tha ) Even I didn't think of the same. The ice cream shop 'Apsara' opened now at Lalbaug, deserves a round of applause and the Telead, which I just demonstrated to you'll, for starting such an amazing out of box concept. Breaking the stereotype of normal boring ice creams, Apsara offers a wide range of flavours which gives you a divine feel. The ambience here from outside is not less than disco and it's aesthetically soothing. Some of the must-try flavours are: 1. Blueberry Cheesecake 2. Guava glory 3. Trippy Targola 4. Romantic Rose 5. Pani puri patakha 6. Slurpy Sugarcane 7. Crunchy chikki 8. Tamarind Twist 9. Watermelon wonder With such concept, Apsara makes sure that these flavours are available at a pocket-friendly rate starting from a small scoop at Rs.60, medium at Rs.90 and large at Rs.110. They have faloodas available at Rs. 160. They have recently started a membership programme, where you get 1 point each for every one rupee you spend. The redeem points start from 99 points = 99 rupees bill which offers a free scoop on your next visit if you redeem it. There's an exhaustive list with amazing redeeming options. This is one of the best marketing strategies which benefits the customer as well as the outlet.