Drive Down To This Restaurant For Their Delicious Appetizers & Mocktails!

Aquafire Restaurant is located at Vile parle East at Shubhash Road. Firstly I would like to say this hotel has an amazing ambience, comfortable seating area and very polite staff. The quality of food is very impressive. So coming to the food section, Ordered the following things, 1)Girls Love it Mocktail - Very delightful in taste. 2)Chicken Angara Starter with a tangy taste and the presentation was beautiful. Loved the taste totally 3)Dhaniya Tulsi Tikka which was a bit spicy but it tasted totally good 4) Chicken Bhuna Ghosh -The chicken was so soft 5)Murgh Achari Masala 6)Tiramisu - Loved the softness of the dish. Must try 7)Blueberry Cheese Cake -Loved the presentation overall and it was very soft