Not just any semi-precious jewellery brand, Aquamarine in Mumbai has been creating waves since its launch in the 90s. Affordable and chic, everyone from Madhuri Dixit to Deepika, Mandira Bedi to Chitrangada Singh frequent the store for their love of all things bling.
From Deepika To Madhuri: One Just Can't Get Enough Of This Mumbai Jewellery Brand
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
You'll find beautiful vintage, modern, ethnic and fusion jewellery, all under just one roof, meant for everybody. If you're the type that doesn't really like jewellery, you'll still find a piece that will blow you away here.
They're really heavy on kundan, pearl and silver jewellery, each prettier than the next. From jhumkas to other modern danglers, statement neck pieces to stone rings, bangles, anklets and even maangtikkas, you'll definitely want to spend some time finding something that suits your taste.
Pro-Tip
Here's a fun fact for you - Aquamarine has specially crafted a piece for Madhuri Dixit-Nene's wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London.
If you're looking for wedding jewellery or wanting to buy the perfect gift, check out their store. Happy shopping, guys!
Comments (0)