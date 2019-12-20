A sweet little homestay called Aranya in Phansad, Maharashtra has lovely cottages that you can stay in. It is serene, green and is only a 10-minute-drive away from the Phansad Bird Sanctuary. Plus, they also have a swimming pool that you can relax in.

What You Pay: The homestay costs INR 7,500 a night for a room for 2 people, and includes all the meals as well. A cottage has two rooms, so you can rent the whole of it out if you are a group, or just pick one room. The space is beautiful, extremely green and comes as a well-recommended stay for those seeking some quiet, off the grid time.

How To Reach: If you’re travelling by car, you have to take the Mumbai Pune Expressway and keep going towards Adlabs Imagica. After that you have to keep going straight towards Kashid. Otherwise, you can also take a ferry from Gateway to the Mandwa jetty, and take a 1.5 hours cab ride from there to the homestay. (You can contact the property directly to arrange for a cab as well).