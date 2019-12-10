Enjoy Amazing Lebanese Food At This Restaurant In Bandra

Arbab is a nice restaurant, located near the Bandra linking road. They serve Lebanese food i.e they specialise in Lebanese food. They serve a variety of Lebanese cuisine dishes which are very tasty. This outlet is a nice place with a live screening of matches and it is a cosy ambience best for people to hang out with friends. The staff is very friendly and helpful and they make sure that you enjoy your evening there. I started off with the lemon mint which was an amazing drink to start with. The drink was refreshing enough and filled with the flavours of mint and lemon, it was by far the best lime mint juice I ever had. Then I started with the humus, there were in total of 6 types of humus of which I liked the avocado and the chilli humus. Then I went for the salad fatouche salad which was very tasty along with I had falafal and a small scoop of moutabbul. I tasted it with the khabs bread and the saj bread which were a new type of roti I had and was amazing in taste. Then I ordered the tandoori platter which had four dishes shish touk, lamb tikka, lamb chops and mutton seekh kebab or skewer. All the meat was perfectly cooked and was easily chewable. The meat was marinated well as the flavors of it were bursting in my mouth. They also had some fries along with mayonnaise and Schezwan sauce. In all, it was a perfect meal. Arbab is a nice place to enjoy Lebanese food and I would suggest you enjoy their food some time.