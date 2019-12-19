Archdiocesan Heritage Museum Has A Great Collection Of Christian Artefacts

This one's a true hidden gem we bet many history buffs didn't know about. Tucked away in the campus of St. Pius X College in Goregaon, a part of the college is dedicated to this historical paradise called Archdiocesan Heritage Museum. Preserving more than 130 artifacts from churches across Mumbai and Goa, this museum is has been collecting old and antique artifacts including liturgical books, manuscripts, religious objects, sculptures, vestments, and paintings related to Christianity. Popular For: Heritage, art, history and culture.