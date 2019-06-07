Definitely Check Out This Place In Vashi Which Serves Excellent Food

We visited Vilayati some days ago in the afternoon and almost all the tables were reserved. Luckily, we got a table. The Ambience is so cool with pictures on the wall, pretty lights, and great music. This has officially become my go to places in Vashi. Coming to Food and drinks - Drinks: -Kala Khatta Rita -Orange & Basil Mash (Both the Mocktails were refreshing and presented really good). -Pauwa (House-made) -Desi Sharab (whisky based) Appetizers: -Black Pav Bhaji- It's one of the signature dishes. It is African bunny chow bread served in Indian style. The taste was heavenly good and the presentation was on point. -Kur Kuri Cheese Cigars- This was delicious, especially the dip was tasty. Must try this. Highly recommended. -Achari Prawns- It was yummy, being a prawns lover I loved it. Highly recommended. -Alphonso Chicken- This is from their Mango-Licious Menu. The chicken was made to perfection. The presentation was really good. Mains: -Mangalorean Style Mutton Served With Achari Naan- This is a heavenly combination of these two. The gravy was so delicious. Must try this. Highly recommended. Desserts: -Ras Malai Tres Leches- This was the best dessert ever. Must try this. Overall, a great experience with this place. Service is good and quick. Manager, Mr Simon and Chef Amol hosted us well. This is the best place for a party for big groups. Definitely going to visit this place soon.