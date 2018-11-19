Drop by this outlet in Andheri West

Revamped ARK Bar 2.0 has a superb menu, though the interiors are similar to the earlier look. They have made it classier this time with an exciting and sophisticated food and bar menu. They are using new and unique glasses to serve the drinks now, for example, the shots are served in horn glasses, and the cocktails are served in special Honey Bee Prop glasses or antique copper looking ones. Full marks to the bar, DJ, and the ambience. The place is nicely lit up with elegant tables, chairs, walls, wine rack, and sofas. The dance floor isn't that big but makes enough room to fit in a good crowd. For cocktails, we tried the Golden Nectar, which was served in Honey Bee glass. This low-calorie drink is a turmeric-infused gin, honey, and gooseberry treat. Next, we tried their Tranquilizer, which is a punch cocktail and gives a good buzz. It's a large drink served to a group of four to five people. It has white rum, dark rum, grenadine, orange, and pineapple juice. We also tried their shots, Wise Hork; whiskey, hazelnut, and coffee, Berries Hat; vodka, raspberry, and mint. Coming to the food, for starters, we had their Popcorn Chicken Bites, which were yum and served with honey chilli dip. The Kung Pao Prawns were well-made and had rich flavours. For the main course, we had the Chicken Thai Curry which looked delicious and had a perfect aroma and flavour of the ingredients. The chicken and veggies used were perfect too. What I liked the best was the Lamb Panang Curry with teppan soba noodles, which were super yummy and full of flavours. The lamb was slow-cooked to perfection and was fresh and tender.