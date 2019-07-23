Tantalize Your Taste Buds With Scrumptious Delicacies At Aroma's Cafe

Soulful Soothing Food at Aroma's Cafe & Bistro. Relax, Unwind and Enjoy. Aroma's Cafe & Bistro is a very elegant enthralling cafe. In 2009 this leading Australian coffee chain ventured into the Indian Market. Our perception of the flavour of the food comes from all our 5 senses working together when we eat food. Mainly these flavours are highly dependant on the texture of the food, taste, and Aroma. The sense of taste and smell is the most crucial to help us enjoy the different flavours of a dish. To produce an extraordinary dish chef's master the art of balancing these flavours and Aroma's to soothe our senses and satisfy our taste buds. Since the sense of smell is so closely tied to the sense of taste, the cafe simply ensures that you experience the best of everything related to the aromas of food & beverages served around hence the brand name Aroma. This cultured coffee shop with stylish decor has multiple chains across the city and recently I had the opportunity to visit its Bandra West outlet in Mumbai. The entrance had a lovely welcome garden arched gate with a small quaint outdoor hangout zone for friendly chitter chats. The indoor ambience here was a unique style of European Coffee house with a high and low rise comfortable seating areas. There was enough space between tables to give privacy to groups, couples, friends, etc., in the main dining area. As you go inside and explore the restaurant you discover a beautiful desserts corner of freshly made items and opposite that I saw out of the box seating area where there were folding tables on the wall which you could pull out and enjoy your dessert in that space. Furthermore, there was a segregated space for small parties, gatherings, and get-togethers. The entire restaurant space has been smartly utilized and I found the ambience to be pleasing to the eyes. Aroma's serves cuisines like Continental, Italian, American, Mexican along with a wide range of desserts and beverages which has been tempting, scrumptious, & palatable. It has a very extensive detailed menu ranging from - best of coffee including 18 original blends, exotic teas, Breakfast Menu, Unlimited Breakfast Buffet, All – day dining. The service is quick and the staff was friendly too. The cafe attracts a trendy affluent casual crowd. The only drawback of this cafe I felt was that all of this comes at a high price and the quantity is still for 1 serving portion. You can instead go for their unlimited breakfast buffet which is a great option to choose. Now coming to food this is what I tried, -Aglio Olio Pepperoncini (5*/5, Rs 449): Perfectly cooked spaghetti tossed in Bell peppers, black olives, garlic, oregano, chilli flakes and parmesan cheese. I loved the taste of this particular dish, it was simple but yet had such amazing flavours. Even the slices of Garlic bread were delicious. Highly Recommended! -Aromas Own Pasta(4.5*/5, Rs 449): Mixed fresh Exotic veggies like zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, oregano, chilli flakes, tossed in a chef's special red sauce garnished with parmesan cheese and basil leaves. The penne pasta was cooked to perfection and the taste/texture of the sauce was also excellent. I liked it but it wasn't anything unique. Recommended! -Veg Submarine(4*/5, Rs 399): A wholesome sandwich with a crispy veg patty, freshly baked herb bread, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, lettuce and pesto mayo spread with salad, fries and ketchup. Good in taste. -Exotic Teas(5*/5): I would recommend trying their exotic teas, it's very relaxing and soothing. -Watermelon Juice(5*/5, Rs 199): Very refreshing fresh watermelon juice. My Experience: Taste: Amazing Staff: Well trained & Friendly Hygiene: Excellent Service: Good Quality: Excellent Quantity: 1 serving portions Type: Cafe Home Delivery: Available Food Presentation: Great Ambience: Excellent & chic Seating: Comfortable Crowd: Trendy Wheelchair Accessible Entrance Price: Expensive + Taxes Parking: Valet *Great for Desserts *Great for breakfast, unlimited breakfast buffet, exotic tea, and coffee *Great for Italian Overall Value for Money: 4.5*/5 (Overall the restaurant has a very relaxing classy ambience, excellent food but the prices are too high with only single-serve portions hence 4.5*)