Aromas New Weekend Breakfast Buffet Is Delicious & Affordable

Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Aromas Cafe & Bistro at Bandra has recently started Breakfast Buffet every Saturday & Sunday from 8 - 11 am. Unlimited Veg Buffet is Rs 349/- plus taxes. Non-Veg Buffet is Rs 449/- plus taxes. Veg Buffet Choices were as follows:- * Fresh Watermelon Juice * 3 Varieties of Corn Flakes with milk * Fresh Cut Fruits * Cottage Cheese Akuri On Toast * Mushroom on Toast * Breakfast Rosti Veg * Sautéed mushroom * Baked Beans * Herbed Potato * Cappuccino / Mocha / Masala Tea The Breakfast buffet has a refreshing menu & doesn’t fall under an English or continental category but has a mix of both, to be honest. This outlet offers indoor seating only. The place is well spread out & offers decent seating which is quite comfortable Currently, they serve their buffet spread on your table which is great as the food is piping hot, the staff takes personal care for each table & offer great hospitality. Serve time for dishes is approximately 15 mins. In terms of quality, quantity & taste the buffet spread is amazing. The price point is decent as it’s an unlimited buffet spread so there’s no complaints there whatsoever. Great VFM 👍

What Could Be Better?

Serve time can speed up as some dishes take a while to arrive at your table. They should serve more varieties of Fresh juice rather than canned juice. They should serve this breakfast buffet daily with an extended time frame without the restriction of 8-11 AM on Saturday & Sunday only. I feel it’s too limited. Overall I had a wonderful breakfast buffet experience at Aromas Bandra outlet.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

