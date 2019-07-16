Aromas New Weekend Breakfast Buffet Is Delicious & Affordable

Aromas Cafe & Bistro at Bandra has recently started Breakfast Buffet every Saturday & Sunday from 8 - 11 am. Unlimited Veg Buffet is Rs 349/- plus taxes. Non-Veg Buffet is Rs 449/- plus taxes. Veg Buffet Choices were as follows:- * Fresh Watermelon Juice * 3 Varieties of Corn Flakes with milk * Fresh Cut Fruits * Cottage Cheese Akuri On Toast * Mushroom on Toast * Breakfast Rosti Veg * Sautéed mushroom * Baked Beans * Herbed Potato * Cappuccino / Mocha / Masala Tea The Breakfast buffet has a refreshing menu & doesn’t fall under an English or continental category but has a mix of both, to be honest. This outlet offers indoor seating only. The place is well spread out & offers decent seating which is quite comfortable Currently, they serve their buffet spread on your table which is great as the food is piping hot, the staff takes personal care for each table & offer great hospitality. Serve time for dishes is approximately 15 mins. In terms of quality, quantity & taste the buffet spread is amazing. The price point is decent as it’s an unlimited buffet spread so there’s no complaints there whatsoever. Great VFM 👍