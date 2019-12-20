Get Strawberry Raisins, Coffee Almonds And Pani Puri Cashews From This Shop

Arome is a premium dry fruit store selling an amazingly unique range of flavoured dry fruits. The store we visited in Mahalaxmi is all wood and glass. There are shelves upon shelves of tins holding flavoured dry fruits that you can sample from before making a purchase. So taste from a variety of flavours – pan raisins, strawberry raisins, coffee almonds, pani puri cashews, chocolate cashews, peri peri almonds and more! Do not miss out on the paan-flavoured raisins, they’re our favourite. If you’re a caffeine addict, go for the coffee almonds. They sell regular dry fruits as well, but we’ve always gone there for the yummy flavoured ones.