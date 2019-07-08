Want To Head Out For A Cuppa To A Picturesque Place? Then BCH Is For You!

Hidden right opposite National College in Linking Road, Bandra, this gem is a must-visit for everyone who is craving great tasting caffeine in their veins! The locale makes it convenient for you to take a break from all your shopping and get rejuvenated too. BCH has been around for a while now. The place is studded with frames of Bombay from back in the day. It has tints of greens, whites, and browns that make the overall vibe very warm and welcoming. The classic chicken Caeser salad and iced latte are to die for. They are also well known for their quintessential desserts and delicacies. BCH has a great breakfast menu for all protein junkies out there. Want to head out for a Sunday brunch with the girl gang, or go on a first casual date with bae, or take your mother out for lunch? Try out Bombay Coffee House for a refreshing bout of caffeine. Also, a pro tip? If you want Instagram worthy pictures, head to the left niche at the cafe which has a bookshelf, a chalkboard, and a vintage telephone. This already has Instagram written all over it.