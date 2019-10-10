Handmade Soaps, Perfumes & Apparel: There's Nothing Not To Love At Kandivali's Arshia

We spotted a pretty red kurta hanged inside a glass door that attracted us to Arshia, a fashion boutique in Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar. On entering, we realised that they don't just deal with apparel, but also handmade soaps among a few more interesting items. The store's run by a couple who share their mutual love for creating new things. Be it unique handmade perfumes, quirky soaps in a variety of fragrances, or even bath salts in different fragrances. Apart from this, you will find an affordable range of kurtis, sling bags and handbags, and phone cover slings in cotton. The collection of clothes range from INR 1,200, and the soaps start from INR 300. The owners help you select your type in case the variety confuses you. And that level of hospitality is all the more reason for you to bookmark Arshia.