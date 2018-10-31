Arts in Motion, a fitness and performing arts studio space in Sion and Khar is the answer to the needs of all those trying to keep fit in the area with a wide selection of classes.
Ditch Your Workout And Try Pilates, Kickboxing. Zumba And More At This Fitness Studio In Sion
What Makes It Awesome
It’s a really big and spacious space. A number of studios are included in this centre, and you’ll find dancing and workout classes going on simultaneously on most evenings.
Whether you like to sweat it out the classic way, or get fit via dance, they’ve got all the options you need and could possibly want. Dance classes that can be taken at this branch are belly dance, bollyhop {the love child of Honey Singh and Eminem}, contemporary and hip hop. There’s just pure Bollywood dance classes – no hip-hop, ship-hop in this. You may also take a partner along and learn to do the salsa here.
Wannabe fitness enthusiasts, you’ll find that getting athletic isn’t that difficult with fun classes such as aerial silks {the yoga where people are suspended from the ceiling in graceful, mind boggling postures}, pilates, kickboxing, zumba classes here too.
Pro-Tip
Most drop-in single classes are priced more expensively between INR 500-700, but if you go for a regular monthly class, it is usually INR 3,100 onwards for 12 classes, which is considerably more reasonable. The changing rooms here are clean and spacious, so if you are coming here straight after work, changing won’t be an uncomfortable and annoying deal.
P.S.- Keep in mind to visit the ATM in advance because they don’t keep a card machine for payments.
