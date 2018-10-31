Ditch Your Workout And Try Pilates, Kickboxing. Zumba And More At This Fitness Studio In Sion

It’s a really big and spacious space. A number of studios are included in this centre, and you’ll find dancing and workout classes going on simultaneously on most evenings.

Whether you like to sweat it out the classic way, or get fit via dance, they’ve got all the options you need and could possibly want. Dance classes that can be taken at this branch are belly dance, bollyhop {the love child of Honey Singh and Eminem}, contemporary and hip hop. There’s just pure Bollywood dance classes – no hip-hop, ship-hop in this. You may also take a partner along and learn to do the salsa here.

Wannabe fitness enthusiasts, you’ll find that getting athletic isn’t that difficult with fun classes such as aerial silks {the yoga where people are suspended from the ceiling in graceful, mind boggling postures}, pilates, kickboxing, zumba classes here too.