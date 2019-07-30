As Cute As The Name Sounds, Check Out This Cute Little Outlet In Bandra

The Little Door located in Bandra is the second outlet after Andheri. The cute little blue door at the entrance is unique and is something that stands for their name. This outlet has 3 sections, indoor, out-door & the first floor. Due to the hot weather, we decided to sit inside. The overall ambience is nice and gives a cosy feeling. The food was good but can be improved taste-wise. We tried the following items: Means Highly Recommended Drinks: Rose Margarita - Tequila, Triple sec and sweet & sour mix. All mixed in Ice slush & garnished with Rose Petal. A perfect drink for the evening Black Moon Mojito - Fresh mint, lime chunks and blackcurrant juice added over crushed ice with Sprite. Loved the combination. A perfect sweet & sour flavour which was very refreshing. Starters: Shrimpster - Tequila based perfectly deep-fried Tiger Prawns. This was served with Sriracha mayonnaise. This was just perfect as a quick bite starter to go along with our drinks. Strixxi Mimli - Deep-fried Chicken stuff croquettes (Ghughra). This was served with 3 dips. The taste was good. Mains: Kotopoulo - Thin Crust Pizza with different types of chicken and pickled onion. Just about average in taste. Chicken Roulade - Perfectly cooked stuffed the grilled chicken with mushroom pepper sauce, mash potato and salad. Loved the way it was served. The taste was just perfect and a complete meal. Dessert: Absolute Berry Cheesecake - A perfectly made cheesecake with a centre filling of berry sauce. Loved the way it was made & presented. The taste was also good.