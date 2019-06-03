As Simple As A Menu Can Be, As Classy As A Restaurant Can Be

Don’t get fooled by the name and glamour to believe that they have compromised on food. The food is just another highlight. If the presentation is what you are looking for then go for COCKTAIL NO.6 which has some smoky appearance. For a unique taste in mocktail which is rare to find elsewhere is KAFFIR GINGER which is a combination of kaffir life leaves, ginger, chilli, mint, orange juice topped with butterscotch foam. The best of appetiser can be found here in the name of THE ADANA & THE DIJON. The taste, the presentation, the feel was just top notch. The quantity might appear to be less but it’s really filling. One of the best pasta of my life is here “THE SEINA”. I can still feel the taste hours after consuming it. A must try. The story doesn’t end here, the best of all was the grand THE PERU. I simply have no words to express what it was but I’ll try. What if you were given options but can have only one out of hazelnut mousse, dark chocolate shots, butter cookies or 24karat gold chocolate caramel bar? Rocky Star Cocktail Bar will give you all in on! Pros: Breathtaking ambience Luscious food and Refreshing cocktails/Mocktails