Check Out The Veritable Asian Food At Blue's Kitchen!

Casual Dining

Blue's Kitchen

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sai Pooja Building, Shop 1, 16th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Authentic Thai and Japanese Cuisine under one roof at this quaint little place in Bandra West, Mumbai. Perfect Sushi Maki Rolls, Mind-blowing Crunchy Tofu Cashew Nut, Fresh Sea Bass in a Tangy Pineapple Sauce, Thai Drunken Noodles and Hot Fresh Thai Curry with Blue's Kitchen Special Blue Fried Rice. Delicious Food, Great Service! I would definitely recommend all Asian food fanatics to visit at every craving!!

What Could Be Better?

A larger place to accommodate a small party as I loved their food and want to share with family and friends on my next celebration!!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1000 - ₹3000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

