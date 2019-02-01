Authentic Thai and Japanese Cuisine under one roof at this quaint little place in Bandra West, Mumbai. Perfect Sushi Maki Rolls, Mind-blowing Crunchy Tofu Cashew Nut, Fresh Sea Bass in a Tangy Pineapple Sauce, Thai Drunken Noodles and Hot Fresh Thai Curry with Blue's Kitchen Special Blue Fried Rice. Delicious Food, Great Service! I would definitely recommend all Asian food fanatics to visit at every craving!!
Check Out The Veritable Asian Food At Blue's Kitchen!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
A larger place to accommodate a small party as I loved their food and want to share with family and friends on my next celebration!!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1000 - ₹3000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Blue's Kitchen
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)