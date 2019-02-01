Check Out The Veritable Asian Food At Blue's Kitchen!

Authentic Thai and Japanese Cuisine under one roof at this quaint little place in Bandra West, Mumbai. Perfect Sushi Maki Rolls, Mind-blowing Crunchy Tofu Cashew Nut, Fresh Sea Bass in a Tangy Pineapple Sauce, Thai Drunken Noodles and Hot Fresh Thai Curry with Blue's Kitchen Special Blue Fried Rice. Delicious Food, Great Service! I would definitely recommend all Asian food fanatics to visit at every craving!!