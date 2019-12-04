The ambience of Soy Street is super cool and beautiful. Love the open-air seating area it's apt for a date night. The food is pretty amazing Ordered Hot and sour soup - This was good and served hot has many veggies in it. Loved the quantity. Pan-fried noodles - Hugely recommended by me. loved the combination of crispy noodles and fresh veggies. Schezwan fried rice - apt quantity with good taste❤️. The cocktails and mocktails are both amazing here. The staff was really courteous and welcoming. Loved the experience
Fan Of Asian Food? Head To This Pretty Place To Relish On Some Amazing Delicacies!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae, Big Group
