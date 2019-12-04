Fan Of Asian Food? Head To This Pretty Place To Relish On Some Amazing Delicacies!

Casual Dining

Soy Street

Inorbit Mall, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inorbit Mall, 1st Floor, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience of Soy Street is super cool and beautiful. Love the open-air seating area it's apt for a date night. The food is pretty amazing Ordered Hot and sour soup - This was good and served hot has many veggies in it. Loved the quantity. Pan-fried noodles - Hugely recommended by me. loved the combination of crispy noodles and fresh veggies. Schezwan fried rice - apt quantity with good taste❤️. The cocktails and mocktails are both amazing here. The staff was really courteous and welcoming. Loved the experience

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

