Asia's Biggest Bar Now In Mumbai

Lord of the drinks, a place with amazingly beautiful ambience and with delicious scrumptious food to fill your stomach. It has the biggest bar in Asia. They serve many varieties of cocktails and mocktails. I was fascinated by seeing the bar. It is so huge. With chic and suave decor and groovy music in the background, this place will surely make your weekend. Butter Beer is a must have. Made with vanilla vodka, Tennesse honey, beer, whisky, and caramel syrup, served in a mini gas cylinder, this drink will change your views about beer. We tried : Cocktails: Butterbeer 10/10 Bull fire 9/10 LOTD LIIT 8/10 Maitai 8/10 Bubbling LIT 9/10 Appetizers: Crispy spring rolls 9/10 Nachos 8/10 Chicken 65 9/10 Murg Malai Tikka 10/10 Dips and chips 9/10 Grilled prawns 9/10 Mains: Aglio pasta 8/10 Creamy pasta reme 9/10 Mimosa 8/10 Desserts: Nutty brownie 9/10 Nutella a banana 8/10 Milk and Mawa cake 8/10 My overall experience was great. The staff were friendly and welcoming. Our server name was Mujakkir. He gave a good recommendation for food. Overall: Staff 10/10 Ambience 10/10 Food 10/10 In short, it is a place to be. I would strongly recommend this place. Cheers :)