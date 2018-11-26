This Andheri West Cafe Serves Delish Fare & Has Pretty Interiors

Cafes

Andaz Cafe

Andheri West, Mumbai
Samarth Vaibhav, Shop 26, Millat Nagar Circle, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai

Andaz Cafe located in Lokhandwala has a unique and astonishing interior as well as classy outdoor seating. This place is an ideal hangout spot for family gatherings and big parties. The staff is super kind and cheerful. My overall experience was pretty amazing. We enjoyed the light Arabic/Indian music in the backdrop with comforting interiors. The food and drinks are quite pleasing to the palate.

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Family, Bae, Big Group, and Kids.

