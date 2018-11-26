Andaz Cafe located in Lokhandwala has a unique and astonishing interior as well as classy outdoor seating. This place is an ideal hangout spot for family gatherings and big parties. The staff is super kind and cheerful. My overall experience was pretty amazing. We enjoyed the light Arabic/Indian music in the backdrop with comforting interiors. The food and drinks are quite pleasing to the palate.
This Andheri West Cafe Serves Delish Fare & Has Pretty Interiors
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group, and Kids.
