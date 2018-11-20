Attention, Fish Lovers! This New Restaurant Does Delectable Fish Delicacies

It's been only a week since Ferry Wharf opened up their outlet in Malad West (their flagship restaurant is located in Bandra Reclamation) and they are already drawing in the crowds. The newest entrant in Malad's dining scene is impossible to miss as the brightly lit exterior draws your attention and beckons you for a visit. Majorly offering seafood, you can also find chicken, mutton, and vegetarian dishes here. If you're confused, you could start with a thali, of which they have clam, prawn, and fish varieties. But to make things easy, they offer a tasting plate of six different dishes. We eventually decided to try the baby shark ghee roast biryani, and it was the best decision we made. While our order did take a bit of time since all the dishes are prepared fresh, it was worth every second of the wait. Sweet and spicy, just the right amount of masala and soft pieces of well-cooked shark made this a very delicious meal indeed. The biryani was wholesome, yummy, and the quantity was good for two. This was accompanied with a slightly sweet raita (curd with onion) to offset the spiciness of the biryani. Dennis, the manager at the restaurant, offered us to try the fried bombil while our biryani was being prepared, and this was well-cooked and soft too. Note - They're soon going to launch their bar to the public. Also, they have an in-house dining room with the capacity for 30-40 people. The food is reasonable and a treat to one's taste buds. The ambience is warm and welcoming. All in all, a highly recommended place not only for the warm hospitality extended but for the mouth-watering food.