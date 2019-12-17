Planning A Candle Light Dinner? Take Your Partner To This Beautiful Restaurant At Breach Candy

Auber and Gin is a newly opened outlet located at Breach Candy. We went there to enjoy there candle night ambience. They are expertise in European, Mediterranean and Italian cuisines. The restaurant is quite spacious and beautifully lit up. The shades of turquoise-green, shades of green and blue make this place peaceful to the eyes. The staff is quite helpful and have a good sense of knowledge about food. The bartender manages to come up with some excellent drinks. Overall the rating for ambience is 5/5. The items we tried here: Drinks: * Passion and Rosemary Whisky sour: A racy, bourbon sour sipped through a creamy mango and chilli foam. Loved the taste and texture of the drink. * Scarlet sling - This is gin-based. This cocktail has an amazing taste of fresh pineapple with just a hint of strawberries and bitters. Coming to starters : * Charcoal Tacos - The charcoal tacos were mindboggling. Tacos Stuffed with Iceberg, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Tomato Salsa. * Guacamole on toast - This was amazing. Guacamole paste was on bread toast was superb with some sprouts topped on it. * Mexican Slider - The Mexican slider consisted of burgers which were charcoal-based and French fries. Mains : * Beetroot Mac and Cheese: This is normal white sauce pasta tossed in beetroot Mac and Chesse. This has an amazing taste and is a must-try the main course from their extensive menu. Overall this is the best place for a date night and they have maintained it well. Kuddos to Auber gin team.