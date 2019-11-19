This Outlet Offers Some Authentic Amritsari Kulchas, Drop By Now!

If you are looking for some exceptionally good kulchas, then you have to taste these delicious ones made at Saikrupa Amritsar Kulcha, located on the lanes Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East. This outlet serves some delicious and tempting kulchas. They provide outdoor seating. The Kulchas are made right in front of you. If you are visiting this outlet in summers then it would be hard on you. • Cheese Paneer Kulcha- Paneer and cheese stuffed in the Kulcha served with Unlimited chole, onion and pickle. Kulcha was distinctively a bit large in portion. • Aloo Kulcha- Mashed Potato and spices stuffed in Kulcha served with Unlimited Chole, onion and pickle. Taste: 5/5 Staff: 4/5 Service: 4/5 Ambience: 3/5 Value for Money: 5/5 Overall it was a good experience visiting Saikrupa Amritsar Kulcha. This place is sheer value for money. Planning to visit this place soon.