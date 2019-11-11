Masala Mission Is Serving North Indian Food With A Unique Twist!

Masala Mission located at Subhash Road, beside Garware, Vile Parle (East) is a modern Indian restaurant with quaint and beautiful decor having comfortable seatings! They serve traditional Indian food creatively and uniquely keeping the authenticity of taste intact! It's a perfect place to hang out with your friends and family for lunch and dinner! What we tried here, 1. PAV BHAJI BOMB Crunchy and buttery buns carved and filled with pav bhaji and covered with loads of mozzarella cheese! With every bite, there's an explosion of flavors in your mouth! The bhaji was really spicy and masaledaar just how a pav bhaji lover like us would like it! This is probably the best twist given to a pav bhaji without compromising the authentic taste of pav bhaji! 2. NAAN POCKET WITH PANEER TIKKA Pockets filled with happiness! Naan pockets presented in a taco style having a filling of spicy and masaledaar paneer tikka, veggies and cheese! The filling had an authentic north Indian food flavor and the naan was also nice and soft! This is comfort food served uniquely! 3. BIRYANI ARANCHINI Four pieces of crispy fried golden balls stuffed with a delicious filling of biryani with mozzarella cheese in the center served with tangy tomato rasam is a perfect treat to the taste buds. 4. THANDI KESARI PHIRNI Thick, Creamy and Delicious Kesar Phirni. It had a nice creamy texture with an aromatic and delicious flavor of Kesar and also topped with pistachios! I absolutely loved this exquisite Indian dessert! We Highly Recommend this one of the finest restaurants of Vile Parle that succeeds in its mission of serving authentic food uniquely!