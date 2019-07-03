Drop By This Restaurant To Have Authentic Gujarati & Rajasthani cuisine

Manuhaar-Sahara Star, a gem which serves authentic Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisine. Amazing rich and soothing ambiance with the decors which are very classy, widely spaced. Comfortable seatings. Caters to all groups of ages. A fine-dine experience. Light and good music go well with the theme and also beautifully designed live Kitchen. Started with welcome drinks - Rose sharbat and Chass. Both were refreshing. Fried papads, salads, pickles along with chutneys were served. Started off with farsans - Khaman Dhokla ( soft and tasty ), Paneer papdi roll (tender paneer fried with a coating of papad, must have!) And Moong dal kachori. For sweets, we had: Aamras, Rasmalai, Gulab jamun. These are the desserts something you can't miss. Dal/Kadhi: Dal Bati churma ( A must have in a thali. They serve stuffed bati and plain bati, Dal Tadka, Rajasthani kadhi). Dahi wada: Wada with dahi topped with chutneys and chat masala. Heavenly. Vegetables: They serve five different vegetables viz. Paneer Jodhpuri, Corn palak ( good combo, loved the richness of palak which blended well with corn ), Mutter muthiyanu shak, Rajasthani panchmel & Gatte ki sabzi ( A very famous Rajasthani dish). Vegetables were accompanied with phulkas/puris/rotlas. Rice: We had steam rice and corn pulav. Overall, this place is just perfect to have traditional Rajasthani and Gujarati dishes. It was downright!