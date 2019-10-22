Treat Yourself To Authentic Mexican And Spanish Food In Khar

Poco Loco is a small yet beautiful restaurant in Khar. The interiors are quite chic, cute and insta worthy. The staff at Poco loco is very generous and kind. The bartender had amazing skills and gave me some insights as to what goes into the drink. The menu provides you with various delicious options to choose from. We ordered the mushroom Parmesan croquettes and we were surprised by the brilliant use of mushroom. This is something you should order when you visit Poco Loco. They also serve some amazing fresh bread that the prepare in house. For the main course, we ordered a Burrito bowl and Tinto Verano and Senorita to go with it. The Burrito Bowl was delicious, simple yet oozing with flavours. Tinto Verano was a refreshing and fruity drink however Senorita is prepared with fresh cream and gives the drink a milky taste. Both were amazing. We also ordered paella. Paella is a traditional Spanish dish made with rice. This one takes a little longer to make but is worth the wait. If you are someone who loves a little spice, then you should try out the paella. The Paella had a perfect balance of all the flavours. We also ordered Oreo Tiramisu. Oreo tiramisu was an amazing combination of coffee and Oreo. Amazing balance of coffee and Oreo flavours. It was a perfect end to our meal at Poco Loco.