Enjoy Authentic Pan Asian Cuisine At This Gem In Bandra

Casual Dining

Khow Chow

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

New Kamal CHS, Shop 2, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Offering a wide array of quick bites, Khow Chow is a great spot to put your hunger pangs to rest. It offers a variety of preparations on the menu from multiple cuisines. It is one of the top rated restaurant in the area and manages to attract young crowds which increases the place appeal. Highly recommend : Fried Icecream & Crème Brulé

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

