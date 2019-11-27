Offering a wide array of quick bites, Khow Chow is a great spot to put your hunger pangs to rest. It offers a variety of preparations on the menu from multiple cuisines. It is one of the top rated restaurant in the area and manages to attract young crowds which increases the place appeal. Highly recommend : Fried Icecream & Crème Brulé
Enjoy Authentic Pan Asian Cuisine At This Gem In Bandra
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
