We visited this place called Oye Kake on Wednesday and it was the best decision ever. This place only serves vegetarian food but you won't feel that you're missing out on anything. The food that you'll eat here won't be that healthy but it'll do wonders to your taste buds. Also, the food served here is fulfilling for an average eater. This place is quite affordable for the kind of food it offers. I am a fan of lassis and this place has a whole collection to choose among. Also, the starters served here are classic yet unique in their ways. We ordered: •Papdi Paneer Cheese Shots •Tandoori Mushroom Cheese Melt •Mirch Lasooni Paneer Tikka •Cheese Garlic Kulcha •Chole Bhature •Peda Lassi •Kesar Lassi Probably there isn't a single dish that I wouldn't recommend from the dishes that I had tried.
Authentic Punjabi Cuisine With Excellent Decor & Good Music
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Oye Kake
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)