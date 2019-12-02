Drop By This Restaurant For Their Pretty Decor & Amazing Food!

KHYBER: This Restaurant is located at Kala Ghoda Fort In Mumbai. Khyber Pass With Good Old Wooden style Walls with pretty furniture too. This Place has one Of a kind ambiance which makes it more traditional. A Restaurant With Beautiful Ambiance and decor. The Service is Prompt and Excellent. Staff is Very Courteous and Helpful Too. Amazing Place To Go With Friends And Family. We Had Here a Wide Range Of Dishes like, Mocktails 1)Breeze 2) Blue Delight Starters 1)Paneer Shashlik 2)Makai Ki Tikki 3)Vegetable Seekh Kebab Main Crouse 1)Paneer Makhanwala 2)Mixed Vegetable 3)Butter Garlic Naan Dessert 1) Milky Way All The Items We tried Were Very Good. All The Items Are Highly Recommend From My Side. Its A Must Have Visit Restaurant.