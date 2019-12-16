Enjoy Authentic South Indian Seafood At Curry Tales In Bandra!

Curry tales, an awesome place for authentic south Indian food ranging from veg, chicken and fish. The ambience is cool and quite cheerful and the staff is very cordial and they recommended me some great dishes according to our tastes and preferences. Coming to what I had:- * Mushroom sukka:- This is a great dish for vegetarian lovers. The mushroom was in plenty and it consisted of dry coconut gravy. The taste was medium spicy and had strong flavours of coconut. * Pomfret Rava fry:- Fish lovers will love this heavenly pomfret fish. The fish was fresh and the size was quite big. The Rava was crispy and it was in perfect proportion concerning the soft fish.Perfect fish dish. * Prawns reachado:- If you love spicy food then this is the perfect dish for you. Delicious juicy prawns with that spicy Red gravy were amazing. Couldn't stop me from finishing it, it was that Good. Prawns size was quite good and consisted of 7-8 pieces * Alley pey fish curry:- Definitely recommend this to the fish lovers out there. Delicious fish curry with a good amount of soft fish pieces tasted amazing with appam. The fish curry Wasn't that sour and tasted great. * Egg masala curry:- This curry was a brown Medium spicy gravy with a good amount of eggs. The curry was fantastic which could be eaten by itself. Never knew egg curries could be so delicious. * Vegetable stew:- This consisted of creamy texture gravy with a lot of veggies and was medium spicy. Tasted amazing with parota and appam * Appam was so amazing that could be eaten by itself without any Gravy! Also, parota was soft and Tasted great with curry. Had a fabulous experience here will visit again for sure!