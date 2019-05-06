Gughan Supreme Serves The Authentic Tamilian Food In Mumbai

Gughan Supreme is a place to have authentic Tamilian Food. The Ambiance is quite good which resembles a lot to the culture of Tamil Nadu. The whole interiors are made such a way that it looks it you have dropped by in a Tamilian’s house. Food nailed it! Started off with Rasam Wada, too good. I really liked the chutneys, coconut, and mint, especially the mint ones. One best thing about them is that they make their fresh chutneys and sambhar every hour or 2. They want to get guests healthy and fresh food on the table. They don't use any colors or preservative foods. It's like a purely home food, as they got their chefs from Tamil Nadu itself. All their food is made from refined oil and pure ghee. Ghee and all masalas are made in-house. The batter for Idli and Wada, dosa appam everything is soda free, they make in in-house and serve as it is. Also had their Ghee Milagapodi Idli, loved it. As I am a great fan of South Indian food, I loved each and everything that was served. Even the Ghee Milagapodi Masala Dosa, too good. Especially the taste of ghee made it so amazing in taste. Really liked the ghee items there. I was also served with the tiffin combo which had 1 Idli, 1 Wada, a small bowl of Upma, a small bowl of Sheera, a small bowl of Pongal, along with chutneys and sambhar. Pongal and Upuma were fab and the best part about Sheera is it was low on sugar. I also had their Gughan Supreme Meal Thali. It had Dal, Sambhar, Rasam, Kaara Khuzambu, Biryani, Chutneys, 2 Flaky parotta or 2 mini Ootappam, 2 Subzis, curd, buttermilk, Appalam, Pickle and a Sweet. Served Paayasam in sweet which was amazing. The whole thali was worth the price. Also, had Filter Kaapi, Sukku Kaapi (dry ginger coriander milk) and Palmera jaggery milk. All were really good. I will definitely visit this place. So Guys, drop by this place whenever free or in town.