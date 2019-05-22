Extremely Popular And Cool Hangout Spot Nearby Colaba Causeway

Garage Inc. Public House is near Colaba Causeway behind bata showroom serving Asian, Continental, North Indian & Italian cuisines. The place is very much isolated with a darker ambience along with very cozy seatings. The place is good for party hangouts and has good service with good food and some best quick bites. The food served here is delicious and mine specifically favourite dish is the Cheesy fries and the Sichuan Chilli paneer both of them were delicious. Also, they have some hard cocktails which will just set one's mood like their 2 Hanalei Bay Breeze & Rum Runner. And in sweet we tried the Cookie dough and could say one of the best desserts ever tried. The place is surely worth a visit.