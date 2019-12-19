Chembur East Has An Amazing Place Which Serves Authentic Chinese Food

Visited The Golden Wok which is a super authentic place with my friends. We had our last paper and visited this place for some Chinese food. It is located in Chembur East sharing the lanes of Sion Trombay road. The place serves chinese food and casual dining food. We tried out Virgin Mojito in Mocktails it was nice and refreshing. In Soups we had Chicken Mancho which was perfect. In Appetizer, we had Chicken Black Pepper Dry and Chicken Kung Pao Dry which was something I loved the most. Moving on to the mains we had Chicken Chili Garlic Gravy and Chicken Burnt Garlic Noodles and in rice, we had Chicken Singapore Rice. The food was awesome, loved it and even the quantity was perfect. Lastly, in desserts, we had Caramel Custard which was too yumm and Chocolate mousse was just amazing. Had a great experience with a lovely ambience & polite staff. Must visit this place!