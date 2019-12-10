Drop By This Bar For Their Yum Craft Beer & Amazing Global Cuisine!

When at BKC, Craftbar is definitely a place you must visit! It's located close to Chetna College, at a 10 min walking distance from the Bandra station! I must say, the ambience is very beautiful and serene! The staff is cordial also. We had 7 island ice tea! It was just wow. The quantity is pretty good and enough to get you off your toes! It's fruity and quite strong with its tastes! Highly recommended from our side! This place is especially known for its modern Indian dishes and trust me, it's actually worth all the hype! We had vegetable Tartlets-exotic veggies served in baskets topped with cheese and served with honey chilli sauce! Well, it's a great combination! Sweet, spicy, crispy and cheesy! Crunchy Potatoes- This is just the best twist anyone ever bought to my batata bhajiyas! Crisp Potato Bhajiyas dipped in BBQ sauce and Beer We also had Litti Chokha and Khow Suey. Both of them were quite good and filling! Can give it a try! The highlight of our meal was definitely Rasgulla Bird Nest! What an amazing concept! Looks very tempting and tastes just fantastic! Rasgullas are served with Rabri & Cherry over a sweet base! Overall, we had a great food experience at Craftbar! Definitely, go for it!