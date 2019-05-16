Craving For Chinese? This Fancy Place Can Satiate It With Great Food

Imperial China one of the best place I ever visited for Chinese cuisine. Located in Hilton International, It has a royal ambience one could ever imagine. Just 10min far from airport road metro station Hilton International Represents Royal Charming Beautiful Look as soon as you enter there is someone playing good piano with that soothing music. Ambience: Much loved place in my list. Royal look with comfortable Seating, Yellow lights Slow music and vintage glass chandeliers hanging above.No doubts this place is worth a visit. Service : Good service each dish was served with proper description and special thanks to Mr.Kedar for some good recommendations. Food, Amuse Bouche : Started with this which was basically a fried wonton topped with schezwan sauce. Vegetable spring rolls : Crispy spring rolls stuffed with veggies tossed in soya sauce, Good in taste, was crispy and really very well prepared served with schezwan sauce. Spinach and Cabbage dim sums : Dim sums is must have if you visit an Asian restaurant. So, this is my personal favourite. Dim sums stuffed with spinach tossed with sesame seeds and cabbage. Truly delicious. Mains, Tofu Claypot combined with Veg Fried Rice : Ordered this. Basically, the tofu clay pot is served as gravy .bites of tofu with scallions some beans and garlic as per suggestion combined with fried rice. Indeed a great combination. Also tried Okra chilli and basil fry: Okra made to crisp tossed in red chilli and basil.truly delicious had some spicy as well as sweet basil flavours. In the end desserts, Coconut Pudding : Soft fluffy coconut milk pudding drizzled with butterscotch sauce. Had mild sweet flavours, which I loved it. Fried Ice cream : Crispy shell with vanilla ice cream inside drizzled with chocolate sauce and served with fresh cut fruits. Imperial China is a Place must visit for Chinese food to be tried. Each dish was a highlight. Cheers!