Pirate Dreams? Here's How You Can Learn To Sail In Mumbai Over The Weekends

Well technically, there’s no row but let’s leave some creative leeway here. At the Mumbai Sailing Club, a prestigious and established sailing association, anybody over 15 years of age can learn to sail. They have three types of courses which you can avail: first is a simple ‘My First Sailing Experience’ course which is a 2-hour programme only. In this basics of boat regging, boat driving and sea awareness are touched upon. You get an international certificate, and this will cost you INR 4,000.

Next up, if you want to go more in-depth is a course in which 5 basic lessons of 2 hours each are taken. In this you will be taught regging, changing the boat’s direction, wind, about sailing safety and tides. This course is for INR 10,000, at the end of which you will be given a certificate from the Mumbai Sailing Club.

The still more serious of sailers can choose to go for the advanced course, which has 10 sessions of 2 hours each. You are also taught sailboat racing and passage planning in this.