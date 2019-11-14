Get Edgy Accessories For Both Men And Women At This Cool Store

We've seen loads of jewellery places that have dainty, feminine, floral jewellery, and while we love them all equally, we've got to admit that Ayesha sets itself apart from them. Toeing the line between what is traditionally considered masculine and feminine, Ayesha has sultry, grungy and edgy jewellery which is somehow still super wearable.

They've got headbands, sunglasses, scarves, earrings, bracelets, anklets and those goth-inspired hand mitts. Looking for bandanas? They've got those, too. We were pleasantly surprised to find men's jewellery too, and even though the range wasn't all that wide, it definitely did look interesting.



The collection costs INR 150 and up, so it's quite reasonable, and they've always got a promotional/offer section you can make use of, so head here soon!