Buy This: Traditional Folk Art Meets Modern Design At This Lower Parel Store

Baaya Design was founded by Shibani Jain {NID graduate} to merge the traditional Indian folk art with modern aesthetics and create beautiful home decor products.

The store that runs that out Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel is designed beautifully, and the stuff within it is even better. The price range is slightly on the higher side {INR 500 upwards for a set of coasters} going up to INR 2,500 for a lamp. Baaya also offers customised gifting packages for different occasions which can include hampers for weddings, birthdays and even anniversaries.