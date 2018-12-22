Buy This: Traditional Folk Art Meets Modern Design At This Lower Parel Store

Baaya Design is a studio based out of Lower Parel that engages with Indian folk and artisans to create fascinating products for home decor, accessories and furniture whilst keeping the local aesthetic intact.
Traditional Folk Art Meets Modern Design At This Lower Parel Store
What Makes It Awesome
Baaya Design was founded by Shibani Jain {NID graduate} to merge the traditional Indian folk art with modern aesthetics and create beautiful home decor products.
The store that runs that out Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel is designed beautifully, and the stuff within it is even better. The price range is slightly on the higher side {INR 500 upwards for a set of coasters} going up to INR 2,500 for a lamp. Baaya also offers customised gifting packages for different occasions which can include hampers for weddings, birthdays and even anniversaries.
What We Love
The traditional folk art home decor items from the coasters, lamps to framed prints. The colourful painted coasters with animal sketch to the wooden lamps and even pen holders are perfect for adding a bit of funk to our homes.
They also engage with a lot of regional folk art that ranges from blue pottery tile work, to Warli art paintings, Gond art, in the form of designs for furniture, wall hangings, lamps, accessories and other products.
Pro-Tip
If you’re looking to add pretty looking things to your home, we say head to Baaya designs and hoard up on the beautiful gifts to gift yourself and your home that may lack the traditional folk art like Gond art, blue pottery and more.
