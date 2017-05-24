With great service, this is a cute, hipster place perfect for a breakfast date or a quick coffee, especially if you're a comic lover. Also, they have a library!
Leaping Windows Is Selling The Most Amazing Bacon-Loaded Pancakes!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
Pancakes. You need to choose the pancakes above anything else if you're visiting for the first time.
Anything Else?
This cafe in Versova is a great place for meetings, but the best part is that you can sit all by yourself too and enjoy a cup of cinnamon and caramel flavoured coffee while reading a book.
