Leaping Windows Is Selling The Most Amazing Bacon-Loaded Pancakes!

Cafes

Leaping Windows

Versova, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Corner View, 2 & 3, Opp. Bianca Towers, Versova, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome

With great service, this is a cute, hipster place perfect for a breakfast date or a quick coffee, especially if you're a comic lover. Also, they have a library!

What's My Pro Tip?

Pancakes. You need to choose the pancakes above anything else if you're visiting for the first time.

Anything Else?

This cafe in Versova is a great place for meetings, but the best part is that you can sit all by yourself too and enjoy a cup of cinnamon and caramel flavoured coffee while reading a book.

