Baginnov In Borivali Is A Mall For Everything Bags And Here's Why You Should Check It Out

We've all been to at least one mall in our lives, and to be honest, at the end of the day they're all the same- shopping, movies, food and games. What if we told you that we stumbled upon what we call a mall for bags (yeah, you read it right) a.k.a a treasure chest for all of you! Baginnov, nestled in Kora Kendra, a bustling street full of eateries in Borivali is a three-storeyed building that sells bags of all kind for both, men and women. And no, they haven't forgotten the kids (they've got a massive collection for them too). As you enter the mall, you will be welcomed by bags for women- bags of all shapes, sizes and colours, and probably one for every occasion that you might want to attend. They boast of housing all major brands under one roof. So be it a dailywear accessory bag from Lavie, a sling from Baggit or a fancy party-accessory from Caprese (that's not it, ladies) and much more, you'll be spoilt for choice right here. As we climb up (you can use their cute lift too) to the first floor, we are transported into a guy's heaven with backpacks of multiple brands (expect everything from Wiki and Safari to American Tourister), belts (INR 600-INR 1,000), men's wallets (INR 500 onwards), trekking bags, gym bags, office bags (pure leather), and classy looking slings for everyday use. We never imagined men to get lost in a world full of bags, but there's always a first time amirite? As we head to the basement (can totally feel Famous Five stories coming to life), the first thought that hits us is 'travel'. A huge (legit huge) collection of travel bags of various colours and brands await to be checked out by us and the setting with the bright lighting just adds to the effect of it all. We were nothing short of being bamboozled looking at what shapes and aizes luggage bags could take! They also have multi-utility covers such as saree covers and shirt covers to keep your clothing safe and clean inside your cupboard (that might catch dust) and travel accessories like tiny locks, pouches to keep essentials and quirky stuff that you might have spotted in movies. Even though we walked out empty-handed, we can safely say that Baginnov is a one-stop shop dream for all bag lovers and they have something for every budget. Just find the nearest store attendant, and tell him/her your budget and they will show you an array of options to pick from. Happy shopping, folks!