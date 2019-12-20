K & Décor, a sweet little store run by a designer in Lokhandwala is a shop to stop by if you’re looking for little knick-knacks for your home.
Cute As Hell: Get Canvas Bags, Dreamcatchers & Handmade Candles From This Shop
Shortcut
For Bits And Bobs
A small shop, K & Décor is one in which you’ll enter and find that something will catch your eye. The storefront is covered with dreamcatchers, and by the side are lots of scented homemade candles to pick from {we recommend the vanilla, which smelt delicious}.
We especially liked the canvas handbags, clutches and laptop bags which had bright and colourful abstract prints on it. These would make for great everyday wear.
The square bags for INR 500, and the tote bags for INR 680.
So, We're Saying...
Missed your favourite colleague’s birthday? This is the perfect shop, if you’re around the area, to get something small and special.
Comments (0)