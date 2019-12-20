Cute As Hell: Get Canvas Bags, Dreamcatchers & Handmade Candles From This Shop

A small shop, K & Décor is one in which you’ll enter and find that something will catch your eye. The storefront is covered with dreamcatchers, and by the side are lots of scented homemade candles to pick from {we recommend the vanilla, which smelt delicious}.

We especially liked the canvas handbags, clutches and laptop bags which had bright and colourful abstract prints on it. These would make for great everyday wear.

The square bags for INR 500, and the tote bags for INR 680.