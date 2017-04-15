Customise Your Handbags With Cute And Unique Wooden Stick-Ons From Fizza

img-gallery-featured
Accessories

Fizza Design Studio

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.4

Shivai Industrial Estate, 105, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

I found Fizza Bags at a recent midnight market at Mahalaxmi, and they demanded to be purchased. If you want bags with unique geometric designs, you can customise them with wooden stick-ons. PS: a spaceship stick on took my heart away! The cost ranges between INR 800 to INR 2,000. Look out for umbrellas for the upcoming monsoons, cushion covers and a clothing line in the future!

What's My Pro Tip

Search online for Fizza Design Studio.

Anything Else

You can drop the studio an email to customise orders too !

Accessories

Fizza Design Studio

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.4

Shivai Industrial Estate, 105, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

image-map-default