A Quaint Cafe In The Narrow Lanes Of Kalaghoda Which Serves Yum Baked Goodies

Bake House Cafe is located amidst narrow lane of Kala Ghoda. This place is hardly 10 to 15 minutes away from CST Railway Station. Ambience: It is divided into two parts ground and upper level. It is connected with a wooden staircase. Loved the vintage chandelier, one of its kind. Beautiful frames and colourful pictures on the wall. Especially the one which is dedicated to old Mumbai and a double-decker bus. I can simply stare at those black and white pictures forever. Chairs are very comfy with photos of celebrities on them. Service: The staff is well dressed and well spoken. Service here is par excellent. The staff is friendly and helpful. Feel free to ask them if you have any doubt regarding the menu. Special thanks to Mr Surinder( Manager) for making our visit more memorable. -Banana Date Shake: Combination of date, honey and milk. It was thick in consistency. Tasted heavenly! Truly satisfying drink. A must try. -Green Apple Slush: Combination of green apple, crushed ice and sugar. It was topped with sliced green apple. The sweet and citrus flavour of green apple just made my day. A must try -Organic Cappuccino: Deep layer of foam tops expression and steamed milk. Loved the presentation. A bit milky to my taste. They also have jaggery now that's rare. It was rich and aromatic. -Crispy Potato Skin: Crisp potato skin served with Bbq sauce and garlic aioli. This was crispy and flavorful. I couldn't stop munching on them. A must try. -Cheesy Garlic Crack Bread: I wanted to try this for a long time. Let me tell you not many cafes serve this. Crunchy freshly baked bread with garlic melted Emmental cheese. Its yellow swiss cheese. It was cheesy and garlicky. This was really Delhi and a big hit. A must try if you are a cheese lover like me. -Chiptole Glazed Lollipop: Smoked Chilli Pepper Glazed Chicken Lollipop served with ranch dip. It had such amazing glaze on it. Perfectly cooked and flavorful. It went really well with the ranch dip. One of my favourite here. -Roast Chicken: Chicken, burnt garlic potato mash and sauteed vegetables. I wasn't impressed with this one. This could have been better. They also have a display of freshly baked bread and desserts. Wide variety of drool-worthy desserts to choose from. I had a tough time choosing one had two instead. -Chocolate Mud Cake: Chocolate sponge cake topped with rich chocolate ganache. It is served with whipped cream. The presentation was on point! Sinful yet so satisfying. Perfectly moist and Chocolaty. A must try for all chocolate lovers out there. -Chocolate cake with Ice cream: Gooey chocolate cake served with whipped cream and Icecream. It literally took me 5 minutes to finish that. It was so good as the best chocolate cake ever. This is a must try. This cafe is a must visit for their fresh food cooking which is rare in the city. Do visit this place to experience some amazing palatable food which is pocket-friendly too.