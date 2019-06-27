It’s A Cakewalk: Here's Where You Can Learn Baking From Experts

We have always loved the idea of a proper English high-tea, complete with scones, a tea cosy, rows of finger sandwiches and tarts and to ask someone if they’d ‘like some cookies, please’. That dream becomes a little more achievable now that we know that The Gourmet Studio teaches one to make the tarts that go along with these. They teach how to make a caramelised walnut tart, an apple cinnamon tart, fruit and praline cream flan, chocolate crunch tart, fresh strawberry glazed margarita tart and a spinach & corn quiche. However, they have a lot on offer other than tarts.

Started by Jyoti Choudary, a passionate baker, Gourmet Studio is based out in Colaba. What we love about their course is that they are all one-day courses and have tons of options in terms of types of course. The various courses include includes cupcakes, low-calorie cakes, bread-making, chocolates, eggless French macarons, Danish pastries and more.

Price: INR 3,500 onwards