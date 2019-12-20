Before & After: How A Balanced Diet Helped This Engineer Go From Fat To Fit

Kripa’s story is something which all of us can relate to: a fat teenager who didn’t give two thoughts before indulging in those frequent candies and pizzas, right before the peer pressure kicked in. Then started the age-old tradition of being on a diet and skipping meals to gain that “society-acceptable” thin frame. But when she finally got that desired frame, she couldn’t resist indulging on all the food that she had been missing out on. What happened next is that she turned back to her old-self, albeit a lot unhealthier.

That’s when she decided that she would no longer follow the diet plans, and instead, concentrate on becoming healthier and fitter systematically.