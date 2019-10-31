Totes Awesome: This Bandra Bag Store's Got Slings, Clutches And More

We know Linking Road's got a ton of shopping options. But every now and then we find one that stands out from the crowd. Espelho was one such store that wowed us with its collection of bags and accessories.

This Mumbai-based brand has stores in Bandra as well as Crawford Market, as well as an online presence. We found their designs to be versatile and stylish. From tote bags that are perfect for work - think roomy, spacious and chic - to trendy shimmer clutches that pair great with your fave festive outfit and sleek slings for a cocktail party night, there's something for every occasion.

If you like the minimal, contemporary look, we especially think you will like the collection here. For all you animal lovers out there, the brand has only 100 percent vegetarian leather goods, making it a great choice if you support a vegan lifetystyle.

Prices start at approx INR 1,300 up for clutches and you can pick up a roomy office bag for INR 2,200.