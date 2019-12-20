This Bandra Bookshop Will Make You Travel In Time

Having been around at the same location for about 25 years, Prince Book Store is quite well-known locally, to make you travel back in time with famous authors, those long forgotten, or even the lesser known ones.The bookstore, run by brothers Vinod and Bharat Patel has never grown in size, but by the volume of books that are added on a regular basis. This bookstore stocks up on mainly secondhand books and new books. In a conversation with the owners, we were told that the books have been sourced from book markets across the city, and from families who have donated them. Some have even been picked up from Old Delhi.

The owners know every shelf and nook and corner of their shop. If you're looking for a book you cannot find or a suggestion, tell them your genre and they will direct you to the title.

You will find a book for every pair of eyes here. Be it fiction, non-fiction, comics like Archie's Digest or Tinkle, magazines or newspapers; it's all available here.A few of the books we spotted include Orphan Pamuk’s “Snow”, Amitav Ghosh’s “The Hungry Tide“, Animal Farm, Byculla to Bangkok, an entire shelf dedicated to Mary Clark Higgins, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and so many more. And if you’re a 90s kid, you probably remember Mills N Boons. If you do, an entire rack is full of all titles of the series {go crazy kids, but also be discreet}.