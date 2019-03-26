Food In Bandra East Just Got More Cooler With Craftbar!

Craftbar, an exotic place for food and unique drinks. The ambience and the service are good and definitely a good place for corporate lunches also. Coming to the food:- For drinks we had: Knickerbocker mocktail:- This has a sweet and sour balance of cranberry, passion fruit and lemon. Definitely, recommend this one. It tasted great! Fish and chips:- The iconic fish and chips were done right at this place. The fries were crispy and the fish was delicious. Beer batter prawns:- Succulent prawns deep fried in crispy Delicious beer consisting batter and served with tartar sauce. The prawns were so crispy and so good. They were heavy too filling enough for two to three people. Pitti potta chicken:- Soft boneless chicken cooked in South Indian style. The flavours were delicious it was medium spicy and the dry gravy texture was really yummy. Paprika vegetables with Jeera rice:- This consists of Thai cuisine flavoured gravy with some veggies such as Mushrooms, broccoli, bell peppers and much more. The taste was not too strong and blended well with Jeera rice. Definitely, recommend this one 👍 Rasgullas bird's nest:- This dish looks absolutely lovely and cute.Consisted of vermicelli, some rabdi and cute small Rasgullas on top. Tasted great.Just loved the sweetness!